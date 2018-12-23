Are Insiders Selling Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Saracen Mineral Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Director Raleigh Finlayson made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$12m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.06 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of AU$2.79. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was 59.5% of Raleigh Finlayson’s holding. Raleigh Finlayson was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 60.00k shares for AU$105k. But insiders sold 5.90m shares worth AU$12m. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Saracen Mineral Holdings insiders own about AU$21m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Saracen Mineral Holdings Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Saracen Mineral Holdings shares in the last quarter. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Saracen Mineral Holdings insiders. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Saracen Mineral Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



