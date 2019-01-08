Are Insiders Selling Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (NSE:SARLAPOLY) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (NSE:SARLAPOLY).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sarla Performance Fibers

Executive Chairman Madhusudan Jhunjhunwala made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹14m worth of shares at a price of ₹50.76 each. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹29.90. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Madhusudan Jhunjhunwala was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Madhusudan Jhunjhunwala ditched 428.79k shares over the year. The average price per share was ₹54.23. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 34% of Sarla Performance Fibers shares, worth about ₹873m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Sarla Performance Fibers Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Sarla Performance Fibers shares in the last quarter. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Sarla Performance Fibers insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

