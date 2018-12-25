Are Insiders Selling Selan Exploration Technology Limited (NSE:SELAN) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Selan Exploration Technology Limited (NSE:SELAN).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Selan Exploration Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CEO & President Neeraj Sethi for ₹4.5m worth of shares, at about ₹255 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹164. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Neeraj Sethi was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Neeraj Sethi sold a total of 26.99k shares over the year at an average price of ₹252. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Selan Exploration Technology insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about ₹682m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Selan Exploration Technology Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Selan Exploration Technology shares in the last quarter. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Selan Exploration Technology insiders selling. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

