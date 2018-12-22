Have Insiders Been Selling Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Sleep Number

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sleep Number

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Kathleen Nedorostek sold US$186k worth of shares at a price of US$37.30 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$31.79. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Sleep Number shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$36.77. It’s not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SNBR Insider Trading December 22nd 18 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Sleep Number Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Sleep Number. In total, insiders sold US$414k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Sleep Number Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sleep Number insiders own about US$27m worth of shares (which is 2.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sleep Number Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn’t make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Sleep Number is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we’re still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We’re in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Sleep Number.