Have Insiders Been Selling SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SSP Group

The CEO of SSP Nordics & Spain and Group Director of Strategic Client Partnerships, Nick Inkster, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£1.7m worth of shares at a price of UK£6.89 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (UK£7.10). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 95.2% of Nick Inkster's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Nick Inkster.

Nick Inkster divested 405k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£6.95. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:SSPG Recent Insider Trading, August 5th 2019 More

Does SSP Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that SSP Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about UK£33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SSP Group Tell Us?

An insider sold SSP Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since SSP Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration.