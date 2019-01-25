Have Insiders Been Selling Tejas Networks Limited (NSE:TEJASNET) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tejas Networks Limited (NSE:TEJASNET).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Tejas Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Harmeet Singh for ₹15m worth of shares, at about ₹338 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (₹184). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹189m for 612.39k shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in Tejas Networks than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹309, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (₹184), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Tejas Networks Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Tejas Networks. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹14m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Tejas Networks insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about ₹1.5b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tejas Networks Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. On the plus side, Tejas Networks makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Tejas Networks, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.