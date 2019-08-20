Have Insiders Been Selling Think Childcare Limited (ASX:TNK) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Think Childcare Limited (ASX:TNK).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Think Childcare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the MD, CEO & Director, Mathew Edwards, for AU$260k worth of shares, at about AU$1.30 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$1.23. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Mathew Edwards was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Mathew Edwards sold a total of 300k shares over the year at an average price of AU$1.35. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:TNK Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Think Childcare

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Think Childcare insiders own about AU$21m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Think Childcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Think Childcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Think Childcare insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Think Childcare, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.