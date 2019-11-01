Have Insiders Been Selling Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Valley National Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board, Gerald Lipkin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$180k worth of shares at a price of US$11.24 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$11.58). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Gerald Lipkin's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 25200 shares worth US$270k. Valley National Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VLY Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Valley National Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Valley National Bancorp. In total, Chairman of the Board Gerald Lipkin sold US$180k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Valley National Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Valley National Bancorp insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$117m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Valley National Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Valley National Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Valley National Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.