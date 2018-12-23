Are Insiders Selling Vardhman Textiles Limited (NSE:VTL) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Vardhman Textiles Limited (NSE:VTL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Vardhman Textiles Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Vardhman Textiles Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Vardhman Textiles insiders own 3.3% of the company, currently worth about ₹1.9b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vardhman Textiles Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Vardhman Textiles insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Vardhman Textiles insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

