Have Insiders Been Selling VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

See our latest analysis for VeriSign

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VeriSign

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Kathleen Cote, sold US$694k worth of shares at a price of US$198 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$190. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

We note that in the last year insiders divested 12396 shares for a total of US$2.2m. VeriSign insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:VRSN Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

VeriSign Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at VeriSign. In total, Independent Director Timothy Tomlinson sold US$56k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. VeriSign insiders own about US$278m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At VeriSign Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought VeriSign stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, VeriSign makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for VeriSign.