Have Insiders Been Selling Vikas EcoTech Limited (NSE:VIKASECO) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Vikas EcoTech Limited (NSE:VIKASECO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Vikas EcoTech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Executive Director Vikas Garg made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹103m worth of shares at a price of ₹12.00 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of ₹12.45, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 21.4% of Vikas Garg’s stake. Vikas Garg was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:VIKASECO Insider Trading January 9th 19 More

Does Vikas EcoTech Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Vikas EcoTech insiders own 29% of the company, worth about ₹1.0b. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vikas EcoTech Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn’t bought Vikas EcoTech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




