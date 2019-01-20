Have Insiders Been Selling Villa World Limited (ASX:VLW) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Villa World Limited (ASX:VLW).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Villa World

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CEO, MD & Executive Director Craig Treasure for AU$1.1m worth of shares, at about AU$2.24 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$1.80. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Craig Treasure. Notably Craig Treasure was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$64k worth of shares.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:VLW Insider Trading January 20th 19 More

Villa World Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Villa World over the last quarter. CEO, MD & Executive Director Craig Treasure bought AU$64k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Villa World Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Villa World insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about AU$6.9m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Villa World Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing.