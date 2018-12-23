Have Insiders Been Selling Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vita Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Co-Founder Maxine Horne for AU$304k worth of shares, at about AU$1.15 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$1.05. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 615.86k shares for a total of AU$707k. In total, Vita Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around AU$1.15, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Vita Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Vita Group insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about AU$35m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vita Group Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Vita Group shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Vita Group are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

