Are Insiders Selling Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Zogenix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Co-Founder & Director Roger Hawley for US$827k worth of shares, at about US$41.35 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$43.75. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22.1% of Roger Hawley’s holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$889k for 21.47k shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in Zogenix than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$41.40. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Zogenix better if I see some big insider buys.

Zogenix Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Zogenix. Specifically, insiders ditched US$889k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Zogenix

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Zogenix insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zogenix Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Zogenix stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy!