Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$14k profit after buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) stock worth US$686k last year

Insiders who bought Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 3.8% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$686k is now worth US$700k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Dominion Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Robert Blue made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$75.29 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$77.75. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Dominion Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dominion Energy insiders own about US$79m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Dominion Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Dominion Energy has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

