Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$14k profit after buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) stock worth US$686k last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who bought Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 3.8% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$686k is now worth US$700k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Robert Blue made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$75.29 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$77.75. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Dominion Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dominion Energy insiders own about US$79m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Dominion Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Dominion Energy has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course Dominion Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • URI or ROAD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    URI vs. ROAD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy

    The best bet is a company that has a track record of earnings growth -- and solid future prospects too. You don't have to sign up for Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime program to shop on the e-commerce website. Amazon says Prime members' spending has been increasing -- and they're relying more and more on Amazon for shopping and entertainment.

  • What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • As The Boeing Company's market cap (NYSE:BA) drops to US$78b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 9.0% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 6 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks value investing legend Seth Klarman is buying for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and views on the current market situation, go directly to Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 3 Stocks for the […]

  • Stocks Are Sinking and Rates Are Rising. It’s Painful, But We’re Heading for Normal.

    A year from now, metrics like fed-fund rates and mortgage rates should be approaching their long-term average. What do we until then? Some strategists suggest bizarre investments like long-term Treasuries, shorting gold, and buy stocks in companies with decent dividends and share-buyback programs.

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • AT&T Stock Approaches Key Support as Dividend Yields 7%

    AT&T has been crushed this year, down more than 40% from its high. But now the stock nears a key area on the charts with a 7% dividend yield.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...