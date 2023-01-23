Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$376k profit after buying Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock worth US$1.0m last year

Insiders who bought Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 8.5% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$1.0m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$1.4m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Revolution Medicines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Lorence Kim for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$20.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$27.52. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Revolution Medicines Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Revolution Medicines. Specifically, insiders ditched US$87k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Revolution Medicines insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Revolution Medicines Insiders?

Insiders sold Revolution Medicines shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Revolution Medicines has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

