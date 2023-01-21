Insiders who sold Amgen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMGN) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 3.1% slide

Amgen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMGN) value has fallen 3.1% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$5.2m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$246 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Amgen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Jonathan Graham, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$242 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$263, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 40% of Jonathan Graham's holding.

Insiders in Amgen didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Amgen Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Amgen shares. In total, insiders sold US$273k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Amgen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Amgen insiders own about US$221m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amgen Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Amgen stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Amgen makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Amgen you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

