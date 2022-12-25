Insiders who sold Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 7.2% slide

Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) value has fallen 7.2% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$87.58 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Materials

The Senior VP, Teri Little, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$86.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$97.22. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 47% of Teri Little's stake.

Applied Materials insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Applied Materials

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Applied Materials insiders own about US$284m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Materials Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Applied Materials insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Applied Materials, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

