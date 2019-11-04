Have Insiders Sold Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE:DMART) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Avenue Supermarts Limited, Abhay Bhave, recently netted ₹5.9m from selling stock, receiving an average price of ₹1,932. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avenue Supermarts

The insider, Radhakishan Damani, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹8.7b worth of shares at a price of ₹1,403 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹1,967. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 2.6% of Radhakishan Damani's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 38982 shares for ₹58m. But they sold 8077749 for ₹12b. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Avenue Supermarts shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Avenue Supermarts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Avenue Supermarts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Avenue Supermarts insiders own 70% of the company, worth about ₹861b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avenue Supermarts Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Avenue Supermarts makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Avenue Supermarts.

