Have Insiders Sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) should probably be aware that the Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Stephen Furbacher, recently divested US$166k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.50 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CF Industries Holdings

The insider, Dennis Kelleher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$48.19 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.63. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

We note that in the last year insiders divested 51693 shares for a total of US$2.5m. CF Industries Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CF Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019

Insider Ownership of CF Industries Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of CF Industries Holdings shares, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CF Industries Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold CF Industries Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

