Insiders who sold Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENPH) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 12% slide

Despite the fact that Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENPH) value has dropped 12% in the last week insiders who sold US$70m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$221 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Enphase Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Benjamin Kortlang, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$270 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$234). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Enphase Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Enphase Energy Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Enphase Energy. In total, insiders sold US$16m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Enphase Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Enphase Energy insiders own 2.5% of the company, currently worth about US$803m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enphase Energy Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Enphase Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Enphase Energy makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Enphase Energy and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

