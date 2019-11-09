Have Insiders Sold Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) Shares Recently?

We note that the Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) Independent Director, Robert Bucknell, recently sold AU$124k worth of stock for AU$5.60 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.8%.

View our latest analysis for Fiducian Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fiducian Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Inderjit Singh bought AU$126k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$5.60. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 38450 shares worth AU$180k. On the other hand they divested 27274 shares, for AU$153k. Overall, Fiducian Group insiders were net buyers last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:FID Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Fiducian Group insiders own 43% of the company, worth about AU$76m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fiducian Group Insiders?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Fiducian Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Fiducian Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.