Have Insiders Sold First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO of First Foundation Inc., John Michel, recently netted US$79k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$15.74. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.5%.

First Foundation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by John Michel was the biggest sale of First Foundation shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$16.21, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.5% of John Michel's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1650 shares for US$25k. But they sold 5000 for US$79k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. First Foundation insiders own about US$97m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Foundation Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought First Foundation stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that First Foundation is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for First Foundation.

