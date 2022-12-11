Insiders who sold General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) earlier year may find some solace in the 3.4% drop

General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) value has fallen 3.4% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$5.1m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. The average selling price of US$233 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for General Dynamics

General Dynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Gregory Gallopoulos, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$228 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$247). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.0% of Gregory Gallopoulos's holding. Gregory Gallopoulos was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Gregory Gallopoulos sold a total of 21.77k shares over the year at an average price of US$233. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like General Dynamics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does General Dynamics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. General Dynamics insiders own about US$4.2b worth of shares (which is 6.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The General Dynamics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of General Dynamics, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with General Dynamics and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here