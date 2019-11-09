Have Insiders Sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Recently?

Some J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & President of Intermodal, Terrence Matthews, recently sold a whopping US$723k worth of stock at a price of US$121 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Wayne Garrison, for US$12m worth of shares, at about US$121 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$120. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9819 shares for US$909k. But they sold 248973 for US$29m. In total, J.B. Hunt Transport Services insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:JBHT Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$2.6b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About J.B. Hunt Transport Services Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

