Have Insiders Sold Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Michael Pollner, recently divested US$145k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.29 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Knoll

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Andrew Cogan, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$26.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$26.72. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Andrew Cogan's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 135445 shares worth US$3.4m. Insiders in Knoll didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Knoll

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.7% of Knoll shares, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Knoll Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Knoll.

