Have Insiders Sold Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Douglas Bettinger, the Executive VP recently netted about US$5.2m selling shares at an average price of US$279. That sale reduced their total holding by 17% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lam Research

Notably, that recent sale by Douglas Bettinger is the biggest insider sale of Lam Research shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$278. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$8.6m for 35130 shares sold. Insiders in Lam Research didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LRCX Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lam Research insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$155m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lam Research Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Lam Research stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

