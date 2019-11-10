Have Insiders Sold LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Recently?

We note that the LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Executive VP & Columbus Market President, John Smiley, recently sold US$79k worth of stock for US$18.10 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 3.9%.

LCNB Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive VP & Columbus Market President John Smiley was not their only sale of LCNB shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$170.0k worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$17.76). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.8%of John Smiley's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$41k for 2431 shares. On the other hand they divested 52996 shares, for US$921k. All up, insiders sold more shares in LCNB than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.0% of LCNB shares, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LCNB Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of LCNB stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, LCNB makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

