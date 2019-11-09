Have Insiders Sold Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8147) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8147) should probably be aware that a company insider, Liang Hai Wang, recently divested HK$3.5m worth of shares in the company, at an average price of HK$0.14 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Millennium Pacific Group Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by insider Liang Hai Wang was not the only time they sold Millennium Pacific Group Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -HK$5.0m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (HK$0.16). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Liang Hai Wang divested 42761500 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.28. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Millennium Pacific Group Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Millennium Pacific Group Holdings insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about HK$58m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

