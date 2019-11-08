Have Insiders Sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, Scott Duff, recently sold US$141k worth of stock at US$23.51 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

National Oilwell Varco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by VP, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Scott Duff was not the only time they sold National Oilwell Varco shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$423.8k worth of shares at a price of US$28.02 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$23.33. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 48515 shares worth US$1.1m. In the last year National Oilwell Varco insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NOV Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of National Oilwell Varco

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that National Oilwell Varco insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Oilwell Varco Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

