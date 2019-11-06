Have Insiders Sold Novita Healthcare Limited (ASX:NHL) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Novita Healthcare Limited (ASX:NHL) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Peter Diamond, recently sold AU$596k worth of stock at AU$0.06 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Novita Healthcare

Notably, that recent sale by Peter Diamond is the biggest insider sale of Novita Healthcare shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of AU$0.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22%of Peter Diamond's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$244k for 20401281 shares. On the other hand they divested 10000000 shares, for AU$596k. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:NHL Recent Insider Trading, November 6th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 23% of Novita Healthcare shares, worth about AU$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Novita Healthcare Tell Us?

The stark truth for Novita Healthcare is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

