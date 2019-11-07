Have Insiders Sold Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Recently?

We note that a Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) insider, Luis Cestero, recently sold US$97k worth of stock for US$55.92 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 11%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Popular

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Joaquín Bacardí, for US$385k worth of shares, at about US$55.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$55.71). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19% of Joaquín Bacardí's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 24774 shares for a total of US$1.4m. Insiders in Popular didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Popular Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of Popular shares, worth about US$66m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Popular Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Popular is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

