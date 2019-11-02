Have Insiders Sold Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Shares Recently?

Some Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Non-Executive Director, Martin Hosking, recently sold a whopping AU$12m worth of stock at a price of AU$1.92 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

See our latest analysis for Redbubble

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Redbubble

In fact, the recent sale by Martin Hosking was the biggest sale of Redbubble shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of AU$1.94. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 11% of Martin Hosking's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$3.2m for 2173653 shares. On the other hand they divested 6000000 shares, for AU$12m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:RBL Recent Insider Trading, November 2nd 2019 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Redbubble insiders own about AU$172m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Redbubble Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Redbubble shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Redbubble.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.