Insiders who sold The Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 9.3% slide

The Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) stock price has dropped 9.3% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$713k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$66.30 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer & Comptroller, Ann Daiss, for US$506k worth of shares, at about US$67.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$68.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of Ann Daiss's holding.

In the last year Southern insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Southern Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Southern insiders own about US$171m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Southern insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Southern insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Southern has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

