Have Insiders Sold Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, James Kirkland, recently divested US$351k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.27 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trimble

The President, Steven Berglund, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$42.15 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$40.79. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 223276 shares worth US$9.2m. Insiders in Trimble didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Trimble Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Trimble insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Trimble Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Trimble stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Trimble is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Trimble.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

