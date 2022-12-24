Insiders sold US$145m worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While it’s been a great week for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shareholders after stock gained 4.6%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$145m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$69.43 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$81.77). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.2% of Charles Schwab's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Charles Schwab than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Charles Schwab. In total, insiders dumped US$46m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Charles Schwab Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Charles Schwab insiders own 6.4% of the company, worth about US$9.7b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab Tell Us?

Insiders sold Charles Schwab shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Charles Schwab is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

