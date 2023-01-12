Insiders who sold US$150m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA were amply compensated

Last week, NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock jumped 12%, but insiders who sold US$150m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$175, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NVIDIA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Mark Stevens, sold US$51m worth of shares at a price of US$186 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$160). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year NVIDIA insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders At NVIDIA Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at NVIDIA. In total, insiders sold US$21m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does NVIDIA Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that NVIDIA insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$16b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The NVIDIA Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold NVIDIA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for NVIDIA and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

