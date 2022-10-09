Insiders who sold US$20m worth of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Even though Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock gained 3.2% last week, insiders who sold US$20m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$131, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Blackstone

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Global Head of Private Equity & Director, Joseph Baratta, sold US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$135 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$86.38. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.71k shares for US$2.5m. But they sold 155.02k shares for US$20m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Blackstone than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Blackstone better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders At Blackstone Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Blackstone. In fact, two insiders bought US$328k worth of shares. But we did see insider Ruth Porat sell shares worth US$59.8. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$147m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackstone Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Blackstone insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Blackstone and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Blackstone may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here