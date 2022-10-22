Insiders who sold US$3.7m worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) stock jumped 4.7%, but insiders who sold US$3.7m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

McDonald's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Ian Borden, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$256 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$255. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, McDonald's insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At McDonald's Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of McDonald's shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of McDonald's

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. McDonald's insiders own 0.09% of the company, currently worth about US$177m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At McDonald's Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought McDonald's stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for McDonald's that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

