Insiders who sold US$3.9m worth of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Even though Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock gained 7.3% last week, insiders who sold US$3.9m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$393, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Deere Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Markwart von Pentz, sold US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$393 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$383. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Markwart von Pentz.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Deere insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$116m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Deere Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Deere shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Deere insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Deere has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

