Insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD were amply compensated

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$102, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Forrest Norrod, sold US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$58.82. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Forrest Norrod was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Advanced Micro Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Advanced Micro Devices. Specifically, insider Forrest Norrod ditched US$4.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Advanced Micro Devices

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Advanced Micro Devices insiders own about US$484m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Advanced Micro Devices shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advanced Micro Devices. For example - Advanced Micro Devices has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

