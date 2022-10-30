Insiders who sold US$48m worth of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock jumped 8.9%, but insiders who sold US$48m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$148, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Applied Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Gary Dickerson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$43m worth of shares at a price of US$154 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$89.72. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Applied Materials insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are Applied Materials Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months, insider Timothy Deane sold US$2.7k worth of shares. That's not much at all. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Does Applied Materials Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Applied Materials insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$234m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Materials Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Applied Materials insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Applied Materials has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

