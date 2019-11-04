Have Insiders Sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Recently?

We note that a Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) insider, Mark Young, recently sold US$13k worth of stock for US$48.76 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zions Bancorporation National Association

The insider, Keith Maio, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$535k worth of shares at a price of US$49.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$49.35. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Keith Maio's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 90122.1 shares worth US$4.3m. Zions Bancorporation National Association insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Zions Bancorporation National Association Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zions Bancorporation National Association insiders own about US$120m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zions Bancorporation National Association Tell Us?

Insiders sold Zions Bancorporation National Association shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Zions Bancorporation National Association makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Zions Bancorporation National Association.

