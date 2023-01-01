Insiders at T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) sold US$5.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Marketing, Michael Katz, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$145 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$140. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year T-Mobile US insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

T-Mobile US Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at T-Mobile US. In total, insiders dumped US$522k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. T-Mobile US insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with T-Mobile US and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

