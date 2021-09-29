Insiders at Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down AU$32k

Insiders who bought AU$151k worth of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$32k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Terrain Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gerard Toscan bought AU$73k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.012 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.009 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Terrain Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Terrain Minerals Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Terrain Minerals over the last quarter. Executive Director Justin Virgin bought AU$13k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Terrain Minerals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Terrain Minerals insiders own about AU$2.6m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Terrain Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Terrain Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Terrain Minerals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

