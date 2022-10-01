Insiders at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) sold US$4.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & COO, Michel Lagarde, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$542 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$507. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Thermo Fisher Scientific Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares. In total, Independent Director Jim Manzi dumped US$486k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Thermo Fisher Scientific Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders own about US$326m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

