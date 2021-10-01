Insiders of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) are up 59% on their US$3.8m purchase after Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) rose 6.1% last week

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 6.1%, resulting in a US$59m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$3.8m purchase is now worth US$6.1m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thryv Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Joseph Walsh for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$18.67 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$30.04. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 203.93k shares for US$3.8m. But they sold 55.56k shares for US$1.4m. In total, Thryv Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Thryv Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Thryv Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$116k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Thryv Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Thryv Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$115m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thryv Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Thryv Holdings. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Thryv Holdings (including 2 which are significant).

