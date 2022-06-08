Insiders of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) received good value on their investment after their US$1.1m purchase jumped US$1.5m in value

Last week, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 5.1% last week, resulting in a US$55m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$1.1m worth of stock is now worth US$2.6m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tidewater

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, David Darling, for US$647k worth of shares, at about US$25.87 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$26.76). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 40% of David Darling's stake. David Darling was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 97.38k shares for US$1.1m. But they sold 25.00k shares for US$647k. In total, Tidewater insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Tidewater Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Tidewater. In total, Executive VP & COO David Darling dumped US$647k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Tidewater

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.8% of Tidewater shares, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tidewater Insiders?

An insider sold Tidewater shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tidewater. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Tidewater.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

