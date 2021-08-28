Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

Goran Damchevski
·5 min read

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

We will go through some key future deals, insider transactions and short term market sentiment for NVIDIA.

Key News

Sometimes too much noise in the news can cover up the important events. For NVIDIA, the key news revolve around:

  • United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 - Which is meant to provide large capital investments for U.S. chipmakers (among others), in order to lessen the power and dependence on China.

  • The pending U.S. senate deal to purchase a supercomputer made with chips from Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) with a total worth of US$500m.

These news have been moving the market, as traders and investors debate over the utility and fairness of such steps by the U.S.

Another key point that investors should be aware of, is the activity of NVIDIA insiders. This gives some color regarding some of the sentiment within the company.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for NVIDIA

NVIDIA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Tench Coxe, for US$36m worth of shares, at about US$179 per share.

That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$226, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair.

That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign.

On the other hand, this single sale was just 4.4% of Tench Coxe's stake, which means that there is a lot more in their portfolio.

The table below shows us a great rundown of the recent insider transactions:

insider-transactions
insider-transactions

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.59k shares worth US$581k. But they sold 279.91k shares for US$49m.

In total, NVIDIA insiders sold more than they bought over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below:

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

For those who like to find winning investments, this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

It is apparent that at least some insiders are selling chunks of their own company's stock.

We would be unfair to read too much into this, but it gives us a signal as to the current sentiment regarding their own stock. We should also note that insiders may sell for external reasons as well, such as fear of macro market factors, a small regular unwinding of their position, wanting to cash out for their personal needs.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. It's usually a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company.

It's great to see that NVIDIA insiders own 4.0% of the US$565 Market Cap company. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Even though the percent may seem small, it is quite large relative to the market cap and also to what insiders at other large companies tend to own.

Short Term Market Sentiment

Having looked at the news and insiders, we now turn to derivative data. The short term outstanding option contracts, place the weighted (by number of contracts) average strike price of NVIDIA calls at $231.66 - 2.3% upside, and puts at $213.3, (-5.8%) downside.

This practically means that some investors are betting that the stock will move a bit above $231.7. This suggests that the short term price is near peak, and everything that has been going around the news and financial performance is already priced in.

A clearer picture can be seen at the options distribution chart:

nvda-derivatives-sentiment
nvda-derivatives-sentiment

The options expiry date is 10th September 2021.

We can see that a substantial portion of contracts are expecting the price to go beyond $230, but the general upside is small for investors.

That being said, the fundamental performance of the stock is excellent and patient investors may continue seeing price appreciation.

Key Takeaways

While financial performance for NVIDIA has been outstanding, and the company may benefit from government contracts, an analysis into the potential sentiment of both insiders and derivative traders poses the possibility that the stock is nearing a short term ceiling.

Insiders have been mostly selling their stock, but individual insiders own 4% of the stock, of which the CEO owns 3.42%. This suggests that the CEO is still aligned with the interests of shareholders and the success of NVIDIA.

While conducting our analysis, we found that NVIDIA has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course NVIDIA may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?

    Reuters reports that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its widely criticized $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm early next month. The regulators will launch a full-scale 90-day investigation after a 25-day preliminary review. Nvidia agreed to address every concern raised by the European Commission, the Guardian reports. Nvidia claims to have won the support of Arm customers Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), and Marvell

  • Repligen (RGEN) Up 16.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Repligen (RGEN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • How much should you be paid? Compare 250,000 salaries from top companies with Insider's Salary Database

    Insider has compiled a list of more than a quarter-million salaries to show how much you should be paid.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. InspireMD The Trade: InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) Director Gary S Roubin acquired a total of 22249 shares at an average

  • These 10 Stocks Are Gifts That Keep on Giving

    Traditionally, gifts for a college graduate or a newly married couple are depreciating assets -- like a new car or a set of stainless steel pots and pans. But what if you could give a gift that had...

  • Here is why it is Reasonable to Assume that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has Peaked

    Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted its 3rd Quarter Earnings Update on 19th Aug. The company made US$21.6 in trailing twelve months revenues, amounting to a growth of 32.5%. Applied Materials also increased its profit margin to 24.5%, which is great for investors. With all the demand for their products and growth of the company, we wanted to see how this is reflected in the intrinsic value of the stock.

  • Morgan Stanley Bought $240M Shares Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

    What Happened: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is now the second-largest shareholder of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) after ARK Investment Management. According to recent SEC filings, Morgan Stanley owns over 6.5 million shares of GBTC worth over $240 million at the time of writing. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds currently own 9 million shares worth $350 million. Morgan Stanley’s GBTC holdings are spread out across a series of funds, of which the Morgan Stanley I

  • 2 hybrids compared: The 2021 Kia Niro and the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK The 2021 Kia Niro is a hybrid that doesn’t say so in its name, while the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid leaves no doubt. Here’s how they compare.2021 Kia Niro  2021 Kia Niro starting price: $25,865 Above average: Fuel economy averages near 50 mpg; reasonably priced; outstanding warranties.

  • Analyst Report: NVIDIA Corp

    Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California, is a visual computing company with worldwide operations and markets. The company operates through two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The company's four main markets are gaming; professional visualization; data center; and automotive. In calendar 2020, Nvidia completed the acquisition of data center connectivity leader Mellanox and announced the planned acquisition of ARM Holdings plc.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

    Artificial intelligence is helping companies build scale like never before, and these three are using it right now.

  • WorldView: India reaches vaccine milestone; Taiwan to bolster military

    More than half of India's eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Taiwan is boosting its military spending as it faces increased pressure from China, and China's top actress has been hit with a $46 million tax-evasion fine. Also, Tropical Storm Ida is slamming the Caribbean. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those world headlines.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Daily Crunch: In latest tech crackdown, China plans severe algorithm restrictions

    In the last 24 hours we’ve had big news from around the world, including China’s latest regulatory push, Apple making modest concessions regarding the App Store and, of course, startup news aplenty. Oh, and Canva CEO Melanie Perkins is coming to Disrupt. China to crack down on algorithms: The push to more closely regulate and control China’s domestic technology market continued Friday with a government body announcing a draft set of rules for algorithms.

  • Captain America Patrick Reed back home in Houston to continue recovery from battle with pneumonia

    After withdrawing from the last two events, Reed is back in his Houston home recovering from pneumonia.

  • NFL player prop of the day: Jerry Jeudy poised for second-year breakout

    Jerry Jeudy looks to build on his solid but unspectacular rookie season.

  • The 15 Best Leased Cars to Buy Now—and Then Sell for a Profit

    A car leased three years ago is worth way more now at the end of its lease than was predicted.

  • Employees at Florida real estate firm raided by SWAT team could face felony charges

    Employees of a prominent Gainesville commercial real estate firm whose offices were stormed by an armed SWAT team this summer could face felony charges after a criminal investigation said they bilked their former employer out of a cache of confidential documents and deals worth millions.

  • Should the Pentagon Really Build a Flying 'Sea Monster'?

    Wing-in-ground craft first popped up during the Cold War, but never really took off.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.