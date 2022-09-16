Insiders of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$1.9m investment now stands at US$2.7m

Insiders who bought The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 17% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$1.9m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$2.7m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vita Coco Company

The Co-CEO & Director Martin Roper made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$875k worth of shares at a price of US$9.06 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$13.28. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 204.82k shares worth US$1.9m. But insiders sold 45.00k shares worth US$588k. Overall, Vita Coco Company insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Vita Coco Company Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Vita Coco Company. Specifically, Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Burth ditched US$588k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Vita Coco Company insiders own about US$97m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Vita Coco Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Vita Coco Company has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

